Sex scare - Drug-resistant strain of gonorrhoea and other STIs could be in Ja
Researchers at the University of the West Indies are becoming concerned about the rate at which Jamaica is seeing some sexually transmitted infections , which are becoming resistant to antibiotic treatment. To counter this growing threat, the researchers are embarking on a study to test the effectiveness of the medication used to treat the STI gonorrhoea across the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|218,827
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 19
|Were just afraid
|42
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC