Sex scare - Drug-resistant strain of gonorrhoea and other STIs could be in Ja

Researchers at the University of the West Indies are becoming concerned about the rate at which Jamaica is seeing some sexually transmitted infections , which are becoming resistant to antibiotic treatment. To counter this growing threat, the researchers are embarking on a study to test the effectiveness of the medication used to treat the STI gonorrhoea across the island.

