Scientists illuminate the neurons of social attraction
Neurotensin cells in the medial preoptic brain area seen through a 2-photon microscope attached to a live mouse. Credit: Jenna McHenry, PhD, UNC School of Medicine The ancient impulse to procreate is necessary for survival and must be hardwired into our brains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|218,985
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC