Scientists decode genetic profile of rare inherited disorder that can cause genital ambiguity
A complete clinical and genetic profile of a rare inherited disorder, steroid 11-hydroxylase deficiency, which can cause genital masculinization in females, is being reported by an international group of researchers led by investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. This is the first time that the complete genetic profile has been identified.
