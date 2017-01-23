Scientists decipher a mechanism in se...

Scientists decipher a mechanism in serious skin infections

9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Sugar polymers on the outer cell envelope of Staphylococcus au-reus mean that the disease progresses in a particularly aggressive way - and this suggests a starting point for possible treatment Staphylococcus aureus is one of the most feared, multi-resistant pathogens. The bacterium often causes life-threatening infections, particularly in people with a weakened immune system.

