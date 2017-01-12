Scientists Create Mosquitoes Resistan...

Scientists Create Mosquitoes Resistant to Dengue Virus

1 hr ago

Scientists say they have created mosquitoes resistant to the dengue virus, which might eventually help control the spread of the disease in humans. The team at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to boost their natural ability to fight infection by the virus.

Chicago, IL

