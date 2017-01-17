Scientific data should smash the biological myth of promiscuous males and sexually coy females
That males are naturally promiscuous while females are coy and choosy is a widely held belief . Even many scientists - including some biologists, psychologists and anthropologists - tout this notion when interviewed by the media about almost any aspect of male-female differences , including in human beings .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,797
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Thu
|Were just afraid
|42
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Thu
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC