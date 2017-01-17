Scientific data should smash the biol...

Scientific data should smash the biological myth of promiscuous males and sexually coy females

That males are naturally promiscuous while females are coy and choosy is a widely held belief . Even many scientists - including some biologists, psychologists and anthropologists - tout this notion when interviewed by the media about almost any aspect of male-female differences , including in human beings .

