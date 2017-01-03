Roswell Park researchers identify gene signatures that may help predict fatal prostate cancers
Standard therapy for prostate cancer, the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in American men, is based on blocking androgens, the male sex hormones. However, for some men, prostate cancer recurs despite androgen-deprivation therapy.
