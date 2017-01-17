Resendes and Westminster Students Pub...

Resendes and Westminster Students Publish Cancer Biology Research in Apoptosis

Dr. Karen K. Resendes , associate professor of biology and coordinator of the molecular biology program, and a team of eight past and present Westminster College biology and molecular biology majors have published their cancer biology research entitled "5-Flurouracil disrupts nuclear export and nuclear pore permeability in a calcium dependent manner" in the journal Apoptosis: An International Journal on Programmed Cell Death .

