Researchers discover genetic fingerpr...

Researchers discover genetic fingerprint identifying how prostate cancer spreads

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canadian researchers have identified the genetic signature that explains why up to 30 per cent of men with potentially curable localized prostate cancer develop aggressive disease that spreads beyond the gland after treatment with surgery or radiation. The discovery means doctors may be able to predict at an early stage whether a prostate tumour will become aggressive and potentially deadly, allowing for more personalized treatment from the moment a man is diagnosed, said co-principal investigator Dr. Robert Bristow, a clinician-scientist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Blitzking 218,720
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Were just afraid 37
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 4 One way or another 180,238
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC