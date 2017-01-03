Researchers discover genetic fingerprint identifying how prostate cancer spreads

Canadian researchers have identified the genetic signature that explains why up to 30 per cent of men with potentially curable localized prostate cancer develop aggressive disease that spreads beyond the gland after treatment with surgery or radiation. The discovery means doctors may be able to predict at an early stage whether a prostate tumour will become aggressive and potentially deadly, allowing for more personalized treatment from the moment a man is diagnosed, said co-principal investigator Dr. Robert Bristow, a clinician-scientist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.