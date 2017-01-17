Researchers devise methods to identif...

Researchers devise methods to identify transmission of microbes from mothers to infants

January 17, 2017 - It has been assumed that mothers pass on gut microbes to their infants during and just after delivery, a process called vertical transmission, but because of limits in available technology, the evidence of this occurrence has been limited. Now, researchers in Italy have combined laboratory and novel computational techniques to systematically track the vertical transmission of microbes in a pilot study.

