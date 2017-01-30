Researchers are probing shark genes for cures to cancer.

Could sharks be the key to solving human cancer? A study of shark DNA shows evolutionary changes could explain the predator's immunity. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2jOyLY9 A new study of shark DNA shows that unique evolutionary changes in immunity genes may explain how sharks' open wounds heal so fast and why the ocean's top predator rarely gets cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.