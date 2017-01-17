Research offers new clues to prolong ...

Research offers new clues to prolong lifespan of the body's disease-fighting NK cells

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A team of researchers from Australia and France have uncovered new insights into how to prolong the lifespan of the body's disease-fighting natural killer cells. The finding offers fresh clues about how best to harness NK cells to improve their disease-fighting function.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 27 min Sparks1567 218,729
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mon spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Mon Jessie57 2
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC