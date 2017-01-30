Research findings could lead to effective repair therapies for peripheral nerve damage
Research published today, 30th January 2017 online in the Journal of Cell Biology , has for the first time identified how a bodily protein allows nerves of the peripheral nervous system to repair following injury. The findings, discovered by research neuroscientists at Plymouth University Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry and funded by the Medical Research Council, could lead to effective repair therapies for those who have suffered peripheral nerve damage in trauma cases or perhaps via battlefield injuries.
