Research finding provides new target for regulating cell division

Modern genome sequencing methods used to measure the efficiency of synthesis of individual protein during cell division has found that the enzymes that make lipids and membranes were synthesized at much greater efficiency when a cell is ready to split. That is a conclusion of collaborative research published this month in the European Molecular Biology Organization Journal , according to Dr. Michael Polymenis, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research biochemist in College Station and lead author.

