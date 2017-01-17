Research finding provides new target ...

Research finding provides new target for regulating cell division

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Modern genome sequencing methods used to measure the efficiency of synthesis of individual protein during cell division has found that the enzymes that make lipids and membranes were synthesized at much greater efficiency when a cell is ready to split. That is a conclusion of collaborative research published this month in the European Molecular Biology Organization Journal , according to Dr. Michael Polymenis, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research biochemist in College Station and lead author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr replaytime 218,757
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 21 hr Francis Drake 41
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mon spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Jan 16 Jessie57 2
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC