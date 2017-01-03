Replacement found for late SCC biology teacher
A local chiropractor will take over spring semester classes for the late biology professor Ross Teal, at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. Chris Bassler of Absolute Wellness Center will begin teaching three microbiology classes and an anatomy and physiology classes at the start of the semester Wednesday.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|218,709
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 4
|One way or another
|180,238
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
