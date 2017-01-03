Reducing drug dosage, and hearing los...

Reducing drug dosage, and hearing loss in TB patients without reducing efficacy

Aminoglycosides, recommended by the World Health Organization to treat multidrug resistant tuberculosis, cause hearing loss and kidney damage in a dose dependent manner. Now, by reducing the dose in a carefully calculated fashion, Dutch clinician researchers have been able to greatly reduce the numbers of patients suffering hearing loss, without compromising effectiveness against tuberculosis.

