Reducing drug dosage, and hearing loss in TB patients without reducing efficacy
Aminoglycosides, recommended by the World Health Organization to treat multidrug resistant tuberculosis, cause hearing loss and kidney damage in a dose dependent manner. Now, by reducing the dose in a carefully calculated fashion, Dutch clinician researchers have been able to greatly reduce the numbers of patients suffering hearing loss, without compromising effectiveness against tuberculosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|20 hr
|Dogen
|218,719
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|22 hr
|Were just afraid
|37
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 4
|One way or another
|180,238
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC