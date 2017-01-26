Pulmospheres could serve as personalized, predictive model for assessing effect of IPF drugs
Pulmospheres, three dimensional multicellular spheroids composed of lung cells from individual patients, were shown to be effective in predicting the efficacy of medications for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to findings from University of Alabama at Birmingham scientists presented today in JCI Insight, a journal of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. Pulmospheres are tiny spheres - about one millimeter in diameter - which contain all the various cell types found in a human lung and are grown from tissue obtained from a surgical lung biopsy.
