Protein identified by Mass. General team may protect tumor-initiating breast cancer cells
Massachusetts General Hospital investigators have identified a protein that may play an essential role in maintaining a population of tumor-initiating cells -- treatment-resistant cells responsible for cancer recurrence and metastasis -- in breast cancer, as well as a compound that appears to reduce the molecule's ability to protect TICs from the effects of chemotherapy. Results of the team's study are being published online in PNAS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|ChristineM
|218,712
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|11 hr
|Jessie57
|2
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC