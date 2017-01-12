Protein identified by Mass. General t...

Protein identified by Mass. General team may protect tumor-initiating breast cancer cells

Massachusetts General Hospital investigators have identified a protein that may play an essential role in maintaining a population of tumor-initiating cells -- treatment-resistant cells responsible for cancer recurrence and metastasis -- in breast cancer, as well as a compound that appears to reduce the molecule's ability to protect TICs from the effects of chemotherapy. Results of the team's study are being published online in PNAS .

