Project Lead the Way gives students more in-depth science experience
Tiny green particles of plant matter filled the bottoms of test tubes as Lakeland High School seniors worked to extract and clone their DNA to aid in cancer research. Hannah Amico, Kerri Armstrong, Cameron Bullet, Kyle Hallisky, Madison Harding, John Kozlosky, Stephen Liuzzo, Alyssa Meta, Leah Noldy, Katie Retzbach, Abby Samuelsen and Lainie Sarnoski are members of the first Project Lead the Way Biomedical Science program in Lackawanna County.
