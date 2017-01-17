Principles of regenerative biology

With the explosion of knowledge from molecular biology and the burgeoning interest in generating or regenerating tissues or organs through various bioengineering or stem cell approaches, many scientists and students have shown a renewed interest in the phenomenon of regeneration. Because relatively few have had the luxury of being able to approach the phenomenon of regeneration from a broad biological perspective, Dr. Carlson has produced a book that outlines the fundamental principles of regeneration biology.

