Presidential tribute: A California spider named Obama
Barack Obama trapdoor spider , or Aptostichus barackobamai, a species found in Northern California. It's one of 33 newly identified species in the state discovered by Auburn University biologist Jason Bond, who wished to honor the outgoing president.
