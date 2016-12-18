Postdoctoral Fellow Positions Available
Postdoctoral fellow positions in neuroscience are available at the Department of Neurosurgery in the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in the . We are looking for highly motivated postdocs with experience in both in vivo and in vitro to join our research team for performing US federal government funded research projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|22 min
|Dogen
|218,593
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Dec 28
|It aint necessari...
|180,194
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC