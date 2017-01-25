Plant Biologists Welcome Their Robot Overlords
As a postdoc, plant biologist Christopher Topp was not satisfied with the usual way of studying root development: growing plants on agar dishes and placing them on flatbed scanners to measure root lengths and angles. Instead, he would periodically stuff his car with plants in pots dripping with water and drive more than 600 kilometres from North Carolina to Georgia to image his specimens in 3D, using an X-ray machine in a physics lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,859
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC