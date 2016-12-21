PICTURES: Antarctic scientist swaps seals and penguins for New Year at home with beer and football
AFTER spending more than a year with seals and penguins in the sub-Antarctic, an Oxfordshire scientist has celebrated the New Year with friends and family in his home village. Jamie Coleman, a higher predator biologist with the British Antarctic Survey from Islip, spent 14 months on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, flying back to enjoy the festive season with a pint of ale and football on TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Atheist
|218,646
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Dogen
|180,236
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC