PICTURES: Antarctic scientist swaps s...

PICTURES: Antarctic scientist swaps seals and penguins for New Year at home with beer and football

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

AFTER spending more than a year with seals and penguins in the sub-Antarctic, an Oxfordshire scientist has celebrated the New Year with friends and family in his home village. Jamie Coleman, a higher predator biologist with the British Antarctic Survey from Islip, spent 14 months on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, flying back to enjoy the festive season with a pint of ale and football on TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Atheist 218,646
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 6 hr Dogen 180,236
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Dec 26 Purplemouse2 4
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC