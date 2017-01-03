Penn State researchers create smart, targeted system to attack specific cancers types
Many groups are working to discover new, safer ways to deliver drugs that fight cancer to the tumor without damaging healthy cells. Others are finding ways to boost the body's own immune system to attack cancer cells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|One way or another
|180,247
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,666
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|21 hr
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC