Penn researchers discover antimicrobi...

Penn researchers discover antimicrobial that thwarts Zika viral entry into human cells

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A panel of small molecules that inhibit Zika virus infection, including one that stands out as a potent inhibitor of Zika viral entry into relevant human cell types, was discovered by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Publishing in Cell Reports this week, a team led by Sara Cherry, PhD, an associate professor of Microbiology, screened a library of 2,000 bioactive compounds for their ability to block Zika virus infection in three distinct cell types using two strains of the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 56 min Regolith Based Li... 218,730
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mon spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Mon Jessie57 2
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC