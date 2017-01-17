Penn researchers discover antimicrobial that thwarts Zika viral entry into human cells
A panel of small molecules that inhibit Zika virus infection, including one that stands out as a potent inhibitor of Zika viral entry into relevant human cell types, was discovered by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Publishing in Cell Reports this week, a team led by Sara Cherry, PhD, an associate professor of Microbiology, screened a library of 2,000 bioactive compounds for their ability to block Zika virus infection in three distinct cell types using two strains of the virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|56 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,730
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mon
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Mon
|Jessie57
|2
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC