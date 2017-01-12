Oliver Smithies, 2007 Nobel Prize win...

Oliver Smithies, 2007 Nobel Prize winner in medicine, dies

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Genetics researcher Oliver Smithies, who won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2007, has died at age 91. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Smithies' death Wednesday. University spokeswoman MC VanGraafeiland said school officials were told of his death on Tuesday by his wife, Dr. Nobuyo Maeda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 1 hr MIDutch 180,270
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 hr Dogen 218,712
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Fri Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC