Oliver Smithies, 2007 Nobel Prize winner in medicine, dies
" Genetics researcher Oliver Smithies, who won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2007, has died at age 91. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Smithies' death Wednesday. University spokeswoman MC VanGraafeiland said school officials were told of his death on Tuesday by his wife, Dr. Nobuyo Maeda.
