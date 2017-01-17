Novel systematic detergent screening method for membrane proteins solubilization.
Membrane proteins play crucial role in many cellular processes including cell adhesion, cell-cell communication, signal transduction and transport. To better understand the molecular basis of such central biological machines and in order to specifically study their biological and medical role, it is necessary to extract them from their membrane environment.
