New way of repurposing existing drugs could unearth promising treatments for Parkinson's disease

10 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

By bringing together cutting-edge stem cell technologies and computational biology, researchers at Oxford University have developed a unique way to identify existing drugs that could potentially be repurposed for treating Parkinson's. This promising research, published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, uses a stem cell technique to turn a small piece of skin from people with Parkinson's into dopamine-producing brain cells identical to those that are lost in Parkinson's.

