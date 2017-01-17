New way of repurposing existing drugs could unearth promising treatments for Parkinson's disease
By bringing together cutting-edge stem cell technologies and computational biology, researchers at Oxford University have developed a unique way to identify existing drugs that could potentially be repurposed for treating Parkinson's. This promising research, published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, uses a stem cell technique to turn a small piece of skin from people with Parkinson's into dopamine-producing brain cells identical to those that are lost in Parkinson's.
