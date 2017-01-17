New tsri method could turbocharge dru...

New tsri method could turbocharge drug discovery, protein research

Read more: Medical News Today

A team led by scientists at The Scripps Research Institute has developed a versatile new method that should enhance the discovery of new drugs and the study of proteins. The new method enables researchers to quickly find small molecules that bind to hundreds of thousands of proteins in their native cellular environment.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,854

