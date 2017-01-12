New study refutes how fruit flies developed their tolerance for alcohol

IMAGE: Kristi Montooth, an associate professor in the School of Biological Sciences, displays a bottle containing fruit flies that are the subject of her research. She is a co-author of a... view more Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 13, 2017 - The common fruit fly, the tiny insect drawn to your beer or wine, has evolved to have an impressive tolerance for alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.