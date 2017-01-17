New study provides insight into fight...

New study provides insight into fighting drug-resistant bacteria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle

With drug-resistant bacteria on the rise, a recently published study from Duke researchers offers insight into a protein that could be utilized in developing new antibiotics. The group used X-ray crystallography to investigate the molecular structure of MurJ, a protein essential in building and protecting the cell wall in most types of bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 54 min Jackson 218,735
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mon spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Mon Jessie57 2
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC