New study explores how protein production goes off script when skin cells turn cancerous
Each cell in the body follows a strict protocol for manufacturing the proteins it needs to function. When a cell turns cancerous, however, its protein production goes off script.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|12 min
|MADRONE
|218,921
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC