New Guidelines for Parents on Peanut Allergies - Give Your Kids Peanuts
Parents worried about peanut allergies now have some surprising new guidance: Give some peanut to your babies. New guidelines out Thursday say that even children with the highest risk of having a peanut allergy should be given small doses of the nut because it might prevent the allergy from ever developing, Most kids should get a taste of peanut protein by the time they are 6 months old, and they should get regular doses if they don't have an allergic reaction.
