New gene therapy for Pompe disease may replace currently available treatments
After decades investigating a rare, life-threatening condition that cripples the muscles, Duke Health researchers have developed a gene therapy they hope could enhance or even replace the only FDA-approved treatment currently available to patients. The gene therapy, demonstrated in mice, is described in a new study published online in the journal Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development .
