MUSC scientists design novel antibody-based therapy to fight against cancer
Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina have designed an antibody-based therapy that could target the functions of TGF-beta that cause cancer. The therapy targets TGF-beta where it is particularly dangerous -- docked on the surface of tumor cells.
