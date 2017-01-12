MUSC scientists design novel antibody...

MUSC scientists design novel antibody-based therapy to fight against cancer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina have designed an antibody-based therapy that could target the functions of TGF-beta that cause cancer. The therapy targets TGF-beta where it is particularly dangerous -- docked on the surface of tumor cells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 15 hr Hottie9132 218,709
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 18 hr One way or another 180,245
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Wed Josh Morgan 38
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC