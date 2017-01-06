MSU receives $1 million grant for fight against Zika virus
The money comes from a grant program from the United States Agency for International Development, and will go towards building a facility in Mexico which MSU scientists refer to a "mosquito factory." Males bred at the facility will be infected with bacteria that is harmless to humans, but will sterilize any female mosquitoes they mate with.
