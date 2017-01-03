MSU lands $1 million USAID grant to f...

MSU lands $1 million USAID grant to fight Zika

Read more: EurekAlert!

The $1 million grant was awarded to Zhiyong Xi, MSU associate professor of microbiology and molecular genetics, to build a mosquito factory in Yucatan, Mexico. The laboratory will be modeled after a facility in Guangzhou, China, a center that Xi leads in partnership with Sun Yat-sen University.

