Mold hiding where?

11 hrs ago

When Dana Chianese noticed a musty smell coming from her son's Sophie the Giraffe teether, she decided to cut it open. Inside the popular baby toy, she discovered a "science experiment" : The latex figurine was lined with "smelly, ugly" mold, Chianese, a pediatric dentist, recently told GoodHousekeeping.com-even though she had always cleaned it according to the instructions and never submerged it.

