Model Hanne Gaby Odiele Says She Is Intersex
In an interview with USA Today, Hanne said she was born intersex, something she wants to speak up about to break the stigma. Intersex refers to people who are born with sex characteristics that don't fit our society's binary definition of biological sex and gender.
