Million-dollar initiative looks to help revolutionize microbiome research at UW
University of Wisconsin's Microbiome Initiative looks to help fund faculty and students' efforts on researching the tiny organisms that make up everyone and everything. The Microbiome Initiative follows the a announced national initiative that seeks to invest in microbiology research, UW assistant professor of bacteriology Garret Suen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,850
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Mon
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC