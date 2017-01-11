Microbiology: Bacterial explorers mov...

Microbiology: Bacterial explorers move fast

14 hrs ago

Streptomyces bacteria are common in soil and generate many antibiotics. Marie Elliot at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and her colleagues cultured Streptomyces venezuelae along with baker's yeast for 14 days.

Chicago, IL

