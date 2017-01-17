Microbiologists make big leap in deve...

Microbiologists make big leap in developing 'green' electronics

3 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Microbiologists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst report that they have discovered a new type of natural wire produced by bacteria that could greatly accelerate the researchers' goal of developing sustainable "green" conducting materials for the electronics industry. The study by Derek Lovley and colleagues appears this week in mBio , the American Society of Microbiology's premier journal.

