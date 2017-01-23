Meditation Really Does Lower Body's Stress Signals
Meditation may help the body respond to stressful situations, according to a new study that took a rigorous look at how the practice affects people's physiology when they're under pressure. In the study, people with anxiety disorder took an eight-week course in mindfulness meditation , in which they learned to focus on the present moment and accept difficult thoughts or feelings.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|26 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,856
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Mon
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
