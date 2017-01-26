Lack of Exercise Might Invite Dementia

Lack of Exercise Might Invite Dementia

Parking yourself in front of the TV may make you as likely to develop dementia as people genetically predisposed to the condition, a Canadian study suggests. In a study of more than 1,600 adults aged 65 and older, those who led a sedentary life seemed to have the same risk of developing dementia as those who carried the apolipoprotein E gene mutation, which increases the chances of developing dementia.

