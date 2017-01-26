Johns Hopkins scientists reveal extra...

Johns Hopkins scientists reveal extra centrosomes can promote tumor formation in mice

When a cell is dividing, two identical structures, called centrosomes, move to opposite sides of the cell to help separate its chromosomes into the new cells. More than 100 years ago, scientists observed that cancer cells often have more than two centrosomes, but they couldn't untangle whether the extra structures were a result of the cancer -- or part of its cause.

