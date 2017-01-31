Johns Hopkins researchers uncover mec...

Johns Hopkins researchers uncover mechanism in chikungunya virus that controls disease severity

19 hrs ago

Researchers led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have identified a mechanism by which the chikungunya virus infects healthy cells and controls how severe the disease it causes will be, a mechanism they believe can be found in a number of other related viruses for which there are no treatments or licensed vaccines. The findings, published Jan. 30 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could be a first step toward developing drugs to treat or prevent diseases caused by alphaviruses and coronaviruses .

