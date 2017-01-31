JAX researchers unravel mechanism tha...

JAX researchers unravel mechanism that enables cancer cells to survive and divide

22 hrs ago

Some cancer cells have a trick up their sleeve to avoid cell death: boosting maintenance of telomeres, the protective "end caps" on chromosomes, and a research team led by Jackson Laboratory Professor Roel Verhaak reports in Nature Genetics on a newly discovered telomere maintenance mechanism. The findings open avenues for functional studies that may yield insight into how to steer cancer cells away from immortalizing and back to normal death programming.

