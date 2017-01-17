Intelligence is being bred out of the gene pool
Researchers from deCODE, a genetics firm in Iceland, found that the genes that make people predisposed to spending more years in education became rarer in the country between 1910 and 1975. At the same time, the presence of more 'education genes' in a person means they are likely to have fewer, if any, children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|29 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,714
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|21 hr
|Jessie57
|2
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC