Impending extinction crisis for non-human primates spurs a call for action
The plight of Earth's primates has prompted researchers around the world to call for sweeping societal changes before hundreds of non-human species are driven to extinction. Thirty-one prominent scientists, including Yale University biological anthropologist Eduardo Fernandez-Duque, recently co-authored a call to action in the journal Science Advances.
